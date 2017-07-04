Technology has stolen the innocence of patience, time: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who uses social media to connect with his fans and followers, feels technology has stolen the innocence of patience and time.

Amitabh, who has over 27 million followers on both Facebook and Twitter, said “innocence of the wait before the answer, now turns to frustration and the discarding of present equipment”.

“What a life technology is giving us… Dependency on it has captured and stolen the innocence of patience and time… Innocence of the wait before the answer, now turns to frustration and the discarding of present equipment, to the fresh faster and more human friendly than ever before,” Big B posted on his official blog.

The Paa actor added: “Our reliance on Shri Google – as in Marathi Googlay – has stolen those moments of thought processing and research… Of the energy and mind to discover and find meaning… The technology has usurped it all and invited us with great aplomb to be dependent on what it has on offer.”

He was also in awe of how fast a technology becomes obsolete now. Amitabh Bachchan has been unhappy with his Facebook account. The 74-year-old actor is facing trouble using Facebook as his official page does not download completely. The megastar had recently showcased his disappointment on his Twitter handle.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently busy shooting in Malta for an upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles. The cast had recently wrapped the first schedule of the film. Apart from this Big B will soon be seen on the small screen in reality TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.