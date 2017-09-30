Teaser Poster Of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Biopic To Be Out Soon!

Rahul Thackeray will be releasing the teaser poster of the biopic on his late grandfather and Shiv Sena founder-leader Balasaheb Thackeray on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday.

The film, titled “Balasaheb Thackeray“, chronicles his life through long drawn out research content and interviews.

“Dussehra has always held a very important place in our hearts from Balasaheb’s first rally in 1966 till today. Dussehra would be the best way to honour him as he has always taken most of his big steps during Dussehra. It is also an occasion that we, the family, and the millions of lives that he has touched, look forward to,” Rahul, who is helming the project, said in a statement.

The scripting of the project is almost done after long drawn out research and interviews with most family members, political leaders and grassroot Shiv Sainiks, he added.

Trending :

“My aaja (grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray) has been my first art teacher and am really indebted to him for all he has done for us and for all that he has taught me,” said Rahul, whose mother Smita Thackeray is the producer of the biopic.

The creative image of the teaser poster traces the journey of Balasaheb Thackeray from a cartoonist to a political leader.

The casting is not yet done, and Rahul says talks are on that front.

Are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comment section below!