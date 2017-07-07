Mukkabaaz, filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film, has its teaser released yesterday. Rai will co-produce the film along with Phantom Films and Eros International, while Kashyap will serve as the director.

“Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap. Two different worlds step into the ring this November. ‘Mukkabaaz‘ on November 10,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of the production banner.

According to the teaser video of the film, it will narrate the story of a boxer from Uttar Pradesh who falls in love with a Brahmin girl.

Rai is known for directing films like “Tanu Weds Manu” and “Raanjhanaa“.

Kashyap, meanwhile, is best known for movies like “Gangs of Wasseypur“, “Ugly” and “Black Friday“.

If you hear the music in the teaser carefully, you can hear hip hop artiste DIVINE, who is debuting in Bollywood with the project.

“This was for my favourite director, with my favourite producer and my debut. I gave whatever I had,” DIVINE said in a statement.

The starcast of the film has not been finalized yet. Stay tuned for more updates on Mukkabaaz.