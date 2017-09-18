For all those who have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the year’s most talked about and written about film Padmavati, here is some news for you. The big news (as per the market reports) about Padmavati is that the film’s teaser will be launched during the upcoming Navratri festival (September 21, to be precise). The said launch will be done on the social media.

Readers may be aware that, Padmavati, which is considered to be the master filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, will be starring the impeccable trio of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. While Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the role of Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Alauddin Khilji.

Says a source, “Padmavati has been subject to various speculations – from budget going up to the film getting delayed and the stars delaying the shoot. The first shooting schedule had gone off track a bit, so Bhansali has been shooting around the clock to complete the film. The makers are determined to release it by the end of this year hence they decided to release it this week on September 21 (Thursday). Navratri is a festive occasion and Bhansali himself loves color and grandness in his films so what better than to release the first teaser on this auspicious occasion which is full of color, music, singing, and dancing – much like his films? It will be a 30-second teaser depicting a little bit of the war between Rana Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji’s armies.”

Considering the fact that Padmavati has been mounted on an extremely gigantic canvas; the film did have its share of ups and downs initially. The reasons which contributed to the film’s delay included the shooting up of the speculated budget of the film, the lead stars unable to allot the required dates for the film and even Deepika Padukone spraining her neck all of a sudden owing to the heavy costumes and jewelry, which she wears in the film.

There was also a time wherein the film’s shooting was stalled by the Rajput group in Jaipur, who created a ruckus on the sets and even tried to vandalise the film’s set at Jaigarh Fort. They allegedly reasoned it stating the film depicted wrong and distorted facts, which was not at all permissible by them.

Now that all of the aforementioned issues and controversies have been put to rest, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now decided to release the film’s teaser during the Navratri festival.

Watch this space for developments.