The intriguing teaser of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz launched recently sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui back in action flaunting his desi swag as the sharpshooter Babu. Now the makers have released another teaser where the actor is announcing the release date of the film.

The quirky posters of the gripping drama feature the powerhouse performer sporting a lungi, holding a transistor radio on his shoulder and a tin in his right hand also received a fabulous response from the audience, especially his fans.

Watch the teaser here:

Several notable names from the industry and trade pundits lauded it as one of the most anticipated films this year. The makers of the gripping drama featuring Nawazuddin as the sharpshooter Babu will be releasing on 25th August 2017.

Director Kushan Nandy said, “The film is not just an action drama but a crazy rollercoaster ride into the life of Babu. Raw and uninhibited and yet humorous.”

Producer Kiran Shyam Shroff added, “The teaser is just the beginning. And we are glad everyone’s loved it. There’s a lot more to look forward to. Things are definitely going to heat up this August.”

The actor, who has his roots in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, said: “‘Baabumoshai…’ is a very ‘ajeeb, tedi-medi’ (strange and crooked) film. I don’t know how many people will like it because we are used to soft, sweet films or patriotic movies, but this film breaks all barriers.”

“It’s very realistic, very desi and it has all the ‘besharmi’ (shamelessness) from which we try to save ourselves. There are hypocrites all around who say we don’t want to see these things, but when alone, they see it all… Only when they’re out in the society, they become ‘shareef’,” he added.

“This film breaks it all, and I would say, ‘Bahut hi besharam film hai yeh (This is a very shameless film’),” Nawaz concluded.

The film is produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.