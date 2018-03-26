Teaser: Fulfill Every Dream On Your Bucket List With Madhuri Dixit

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene says her bucket list keeps changing as she finds new challenges.

“My bucket list is constantly changing as I find new challenges. The moment I cross out things done, I add a few more I want to do. But ultimately it is about embracing life and enjoying the journey,” Madhuri tweeted on Monday morning.

The actress, 50, is gearing up for the release of her maiden Marathi film Bucket List, the teaser of which released on Sunday night. Take a look at the impactful teaser.

Besides starring in Bucket List, she is also reportedly producing another upcoming Marathi film 15 August.

Trending

Madhuri was last seen on-screen in Gulaab Gang and in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Dedh Ishqiya with Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in 2014.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Bucket List has been produced by DAR Motion Pictures, Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations.