I Was In Tears When I Got The Call For Dangal— Aparshakti Khurrana

He is presently high on Dangal’s success and considers bagging the role by virtue of sheer luck. Aparshakti Khurrana talks to Koimoi about Aamir Khan, being a proud brother, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and more…

How do you feel after Dangal’s phenomenal success?

I had no idea that T-H-I-S was going to happen in my life! I feel so blessed! I think it’s just one of the happy phases of my life with happy memories. I hope I am able to live up to people’s expectations now.

How was it working with Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan is the best in the country and we all know that. Whenever there has been an improvement in the standard of films in India, it has always happened with Aamir’s films— be it Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, this film (Dangal) or 3 Idiots. I can’t be more blessed to be a part of a film, which has been produced by Aamir Khan and also stars him. Things turned out to be really well! He tries to live the character and gives it ample time, which is a reason why he does it perfectly. He behaves in such a way that he makes you over-comfortable. He encourages everyone and treats all equally. He is so nice, so humble that you’ll not feel that you’re working with such a big star.

Aamir’s weight loss video for Dangal went viral…

It isn’t so easy to do that at the age of 50 and being a megastar! No one can take it away from him that he is the best in the country. The way he works is just mind-blowing! I was blessed enough to work with him at the start of my career. There is a lot to learn from him. It’s not that he’ll come and teach you, you can learn so much just by observing him!

You have been a radio jockey for almost 7 years. Why did you decide to come to films?

RJ-ing is also voice acting in a way. You need to get your expressions right when it comes to voice-overs or live RJ-ing. In radio, you don’t have your facial expressions to complement your emotions. Hence you have to convey your emotions only and only through your voice. Apart from this, I have been doing theatres. Plus, I have a brother in the industry who always inspired me. I auditioned for the role (in Dangal) and things just fell into place. I am glad that casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Nitesh Tiwari (director) liked my audition. I was in tears when I got a call from them.

Has Ayushmann been an inspiration?

100 percent! He was an inspiration even when we were kids, he is so even today and he will continue to be so.

What is your role in Badrinath Ki Dulhania?

I am doing a guest appearance in the film but can’t reveal much about my role. It was great working with Shashank Khaitan (director) and Varun (Dhawan). A lot of people used to say that you have a brother in the industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, now I say I have two brothers in the industry, the second one being Varun.

Do you fear being tagged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother?

I feel proud of it! Why would I fear? It’s just a matter of pride!

Do you fear being compared?

He has achieved really big things in life. There is no way I can be compared to him. I feel proud to be his younger brother. If people say I look like him, I take it as a compliment because he is really good looking!

You are reportedly replacing Ayushmann in Shoojit Sircar’s Agra Ka Daabra. Is it true?

Not at all! Nothing of that sort is happening. I haven’t decided on my next project as yet.

Given an offer, would you like to work with your brother in a film?

I think both of us might just avoid doing that because people will tend to compare us and it’s unfair to compare two brothers. At the same time, if something really good comes our way, then we’ll see.

Anything you are working on apart from films?

I have written and composed a song called Kudiyeni. It’s a semi-Punjabi musical conversation. It will be launched in a couple of months. I am thinking of singing it as well!