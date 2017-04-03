Team Golmaal Again Wraps Up First Schedual in Mumbai

The first schedule of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s action comedy “Golmaal Again“, which was being shot here, has been wrapped.

Ajay Devgn on Sunday shared a photograph of himself along with the entire cast and crew holding a placard reading a message, ‘and it’s a wrap in Mumbai… Hyderabad, here we come…!’

He captioned the photo as “First schedule wraps, getting ready for Hyderabad. ‘Golmaal Again‘.”

The fourth installment of the “Golmaal” franchise also features Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor.

Shooting for the film started on March 9. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. Actors like Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ashwini Kalsekar have also been a part of the films.

Recently Sanjay Dutt had dropped by the set earlier this week, and the team was elated to have his company. Ajay had shared the group picture on his Twitter with the caption, “The original rockstar @duttsanjay.”

When Parineeti was asked about her onset experience, she stated, “We are having loads of fun shooting Golmaal Again. It is the best set I have ever been on. Rohit and his entire Golmaal gang are just mad. The film is big, so I am having a fun time with the entire team which has become like a family.”

The 4th installment of this Golmaal franchise was earlier slated to release during Diwali this year, but to avert the clash with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2 (2.0), the makers are now planning to release the film on 6th October.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s action-thriller film Baadshaho along with Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta. Baadshaho marks the fourth collaboration of Luthria with Ajay. They had earlier worked for Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai“. The film is set to release on September 1.