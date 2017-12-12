Team Fukrey Returns Is Overwhelmed With The Film’s Reaction At The Box Office

Fukrey Returns which is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit film Fukrey has successfully passed with flying colours at the box-office.

Audiences are loving the film and Fukrey Returns starring Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh has managed to entertain people with its double comedy ka tadka!

The whole team of Fukrey Returns says that they are happy with the response the film has been receiving. The film has gathered the good amount of 11 crores on Saturday and the team is over the moon. Choocha aka Varun said, “I am very thrilled and really loving the fact the film is getting such amazing response. It gives us immense happiness when we get the kind of reactions that we are getting from the public. It’s tough for me to express myself in words. I am overwhelmed and really happy.”

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba too expressed his happiness and said, “I feel very happy and satisfied as the film has fulfilled the promise of entertaining people. The kind of love public has given to this film in just three days, has literally left me speechless. I am happy to make them happy.” Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Panditji, added, “Khushi hai log mere character ko bahut like kar rahe hai (I am pleased people like my character). Teamwork ki safalta hai we are extremely happy (it’s the team’s success).”

Fukrey Returns is produced by Excel Entertainment, producer Ritesh Sidhwani says that he is overwhelmed with the response. “I’m overwhelmed with the response it’s beyond what we expected, I’m glad to see the love being showered on our film. It’s being enjoyed by families and that’s what we wanted,” he added.

Pulkit said that he can’t believe that people have loved his film so much. He said, “It’s still sinking in! The love for this film is growing by the day and what better reward than this for the team’s hard work! Blessed and satisfied.” Jumping out of joy, Ali too said, “Change is inevitable. And this is a new dawn in the face of Indian cinema. December economics just got altered so I am very excited and happy with all the love pouring in for Fukrey Returns.”

Last but not the least, our own Bholi Punjaban said that she feels for the industry as a whole. “I am happy obviously because a hit film helps everyone, the actors, director and the makers. It’s because this year is pretty much a trendsetter of sorts because it will encourage more people to invest in films made at this level with good actors. Fukrey… showed that getting an opening is possible with great marketing, trailer and of course content. I am happiest for our director,” she signed off.