Team Aiyaary Spends A Day With Jawans On Army Day

Team Aiyaary had an interface with the Jawans at BSF camp in Jaisalmer. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey along with Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra visited the BSF camp and participated in a host of activities followed by Lohri celebration.

Over a four day long stay at the camp, team Aiyaary engaged with Army Jawaans extensively.

From following their daily routine to cooking food at the canteen, team Aiyaary had a memorable stay with the Jawans.

The team began with an early morning PT drill in camp. The physical training included long jump, jumping over 6 feet wall, rope climbing. Sidharth Malhotra also practiced carrying an injured soldier on the shoulder which was monitored by mentor Manoj Bajpayee.

The actresses were seen jogging and then lying prostrate to take up positions behind the guns fixed on the ground.

The entire cast had a gala time celebrating Lohri with the jawans by following typical festive rituals at the camp.

The team also got to know about arms maintenance followed by an arms drills by Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra which was again monitored by mentor Manoj Bajpayee.

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee also had a sun-downer camel ride activity in the beautiful desert of Jaisalmer.

The entire cast and crew along with Neeraj Pandey got into a candid interaction with BSF jawans and officials, followed by various other activities.

Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary trailer has garnered immense love and appreciation from across the quarters.

Aiyaary showcases the loyal and obedient officer Major Jai Bakshi aka Sidharth Malhotra who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh aka Manoj Bajpayee. The interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what lead to the two pitted against each other.

Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

Plan C, Friday Filmworks and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) present Aiyaary A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 9th February, 2018.