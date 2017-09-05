Today is Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated in the honour of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who is known for his contribution to the Indian education system. There have been many films which have been made on ‘teacher-student’ relationship, in the form of some of the compelling teacher characters on screen. We, at, KoiMoi, bring to you some of the memorable onscreen teachers.

Have a look at it:

Teacher’s name: Ram Shankar Nikumbh

Played by: Aamir Khan

Film: Taare Zameen Par

Even though this name was very unconventional for a typical Bollywood film hero, the ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan pulled it off with his trademark ease and utmost aplomb. The way in which Aamir Khan played the ‘modern day Dronacharya’ to his students is simply outstanding. Even though he was ridiculed by most of his colleagues in the film, Ram Shankar Nikumbh doesn’t think twice before having the classroom converted into a learning ground. No wonder then, the dyslexic child Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi poured out his heart before him and no one else! Besides being a friend, philosopher, and guide to Ishaan, Ram Shankar Nikumbh defied all the norms associated with a teacher and helped in bringing out the latent talents of all the students in his own innovative ways.

Teacher’s name: Raj Aryan Malhotra

Played by: Shah Rukh Khan

Film: Mohabbatein

The Aditya Chopra directed Mohabbatein saw Raj Aryan Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) as the music teacher who is eternally dressed in a spotless white shirt, formal trousers and a trademark sweater wrapped around his neck. Always armed with a violin in his hand, he taught his students not just music, but also the definition of love. He also teaches his students to take a stand against the Principal Narayan Shankar (played by Amitabh Bachchan) and his stringent rules and regulations. No wonder then, the cinegoers took to the film like a fish taking to water, purely to see the onscreen antics of Shah Rukh Khan, who has always been called as the ‘King Of Romance’.

Teacher’s name: Debraj Sahai

Played by: Amitabh Bachchan

Film: Black

The extremely tough but sensitive role of Debraj Sahai, till date, happens to be one of the most challenging roles in the Indian cinema. Who else but the legendary Amitabh Bachchan to pull it off in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Black. Even though Debraj Sahai was very unlikely a teacher, still, the lessons that he imparts to his student Michelle McNally (Rani Mukerji), till today, gives the goose bumps as far as the performances are concerned. Initially, one may not take an instant liking to Debraj Sahai for being an alcoholic and ruthless towards Michelle McNally, but, when the reason gets dawned on the viewer, they simply cannot help falling in love with Debraj Sahai.

Teacher’s name: Chandni Chopra

Played by: Sushmita Sen

Film: Main Hoon Na

If you are one of those who felt that Chemistry was extremely boring and way too complicated to understand, we are sure that you must not have had a teacher like ‘Chandni Chopra’ to teach the subject. For the uninitiated, Chandni Chopra is the name of the character played by Sushmita Sen in the Farah Khan directed blockbuster Main Hoon Na. With a teacher as sensuous Chandni Chopra, it was only a given that whenever she entered the classroom students like Major Ram Prasad Sharma (Shah Rukh Khan) felt the sound of violins being played around them! How can one forget the scene when Sushmita Sen tries to explain a certain equation, Shah Rukh Khan gets worried about his ‘equation’ with her!

Teacher’s name: Professor Amar Varma

Played by: Naseeruddin Shah

Film: Sir

The Mahesh Bhatt directed film Sir, till date, counts as one of Naseeruddin Shah’s career best performance. The film, which was an ode the teacher-student relationship, saw Naseeruddin Shah in an extremely powerful role of Professor Amar Varma. There is one scene in the film wherein he breaks into a song all of a sudden in the middle of his lecture. The way in which he pulled off the scene was simply exemplary. Besides being a professor, the film also saw Naseeruddin Shah as an ‘Agony Uncle’ for his students. Be it a love issue or a shy girl suffering from a stammering problem, he was always there to guide them through. The film also had the very memorable song ‘Sir Sir Ohh Sir…We Love You’

Teacher’s name: Kabir Khan

Played by: Shah Rukh Khan

Film: Chak De! India

No Teacher’s Day gets complete without the mention of Kabir Khan, the iconic role played by superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the smash hit film Chak De! India. Besides being their sports coach, Shah Rukh Khan’s character also taught the 12 girls their moral sense of behaviour and responsibility towards one another and also towards the country. The Shimit Amin-directed Chak De! India showed Shah Rukh Khan’s character as a brazen flag-waver of India.

Teacher’s name: Adi Tomar

Played by: R. Madhavan

Film: Saala Khadoos

Even though R.Madhavan has been majorly known for his chocolate roles, this was the first time ever that he played a foul-mouthed sports teacher, who never took no for an answer. One has to give it to Madhavan for having transformed himself into an ultra-muscular boxing coach Adi Tomar, who not just inspires an aspiring female boxer Ritika Singh in the film, but also handholds her into success.