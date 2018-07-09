Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan brings together seven of India’s best comedians featuring Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Naveen Richard, Kaneez Surkha, Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath.

Tanmay Bhatt who is one of the seven judges feels that the format adopted by the makers of Comicstaan is the most authentic way a show is done.

Talking about eh same, Tanmay Bhat shared, ” This is the most authentic way a show is done in India”.

The trailer of Comicstaan has been loved by the audience and critics, thanks to the uniqueness and freshness of the show. The show has already built up an excitement amongst the audience for the series to get streamed online.

Comicstaan will be an episodic series and will not be available in binge watch format, thus keeping the audience eager for every new episode to get streamed.

The show will have multiple episodes which will get streamed every week on a scheduled day and time.

All the judges will be seen guiding, mentoring, and judging the budding talent, as they compete each week to win the coveted title.

Comicstaan is laugh-out-loud funny with carefully plotted jokes, quick-witted dialogue and hilarious memorable moments that are relevant in pop culture today. The first four episodes are available to stream on July 13, followed by new episodes weekly.

‘Comicstaan‘ will be available exclusively to Prime members across 200 countries and territories starting July 13.

Produced by Only Much Louder (OML) and hosted by ace comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh, Comicstaan is a talent hunt to discover India’s next big comedic talent.

Amazon Prime Video has the largest selection of latest exclusive movies and TV shows, stand-up comedy, biggest Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, most popular Indian international kids’ shows, and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals, all available, ad-free, with a world-class customer experience.