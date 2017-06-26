Popular Tollywood actor Ravi Teja’s brother Bharath Raj, also an actor, died in a road accident on Outer Ring Road late on Saturday.

Raj, was driving a red color Skoda car heading towards Gachibowli from Airport when the vehicle crashed into a parked lorry near Kothwalguda around 11 p.m. The impact of the collision mangled the car and killed the actor on the spot. The body had to be extricated from the vehicle and sent to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

Bharath’s body was taken straight from the mortuary to the crematorium. The only family member present during the last rites was Ravi Teja’s younger brother Raghu. Actor Uttej, who is close to Ravi Teja, said the family was too shocked at Bharath’s sudden death and were finding it difficult coming to terms with the loss and the condition in which Bharath’s body was found. The car, which Bharath was driving was registered in the name of his mother Rajyalakshmi.

“The lorry had broken down on the road when the vehicle hit it from behind. Bharath Raj was driving it. We have handed over his mortal remains to the relatives,” Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police official L. Ramesh Naik, said.

Asked if police suspect it to be a case of drunken driving, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport’s police station inspector M. Mahesh said, “The viscera of the deceased will be sent to a forensic science laboratory… now the postmortem is underway.”

Trending :

The lorry was parked near the roadside after it broke down prior to the accident, police added.

A case will be registered against the lorry driver as he parked it without switching on precautionary indicators for other vehicles, the inspector said.