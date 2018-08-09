Takht Or Kalank: Which Movie's Cast Is Looking Stronger? VOTE NOW

Karan Johar is as always on-point with his casting preferences. While we were struggling to contain our enthusiasm for KJo produced Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt & many more; he surprised us with the announcement of his next directorial Takht which will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The later has been rumored as his dream team that he had been longing to work with.

The multi talented director-producer is known for bringing together most unexpected actors and getting the best out of their alliances.

Kalank, which is produced by Karan Johar alongside Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language period drama starring Bollywood beauties Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and hearththrobs Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. How do we keep our calm with so much of glamour hand-in-hand? Kalank is an epic historical and emotional drama set in the 1940s which will go beyond the borders.The film is being directed by Abhishek Varman. The film which was incepted 15 years ago by Karan Johar and his dad Yash Johar, has found its way and will be now released on 19th April 2019.

Meanwhile, Takht which also is a period drama which will be based on Mughal dynasty, will be directed by KJo and will see Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. It’s like the director has picked up the best from each generation! The title of the film suggests that there will be a war for the throne and it might just give us some Games of Thrones feels. As per Karan’s tweet, Takht will also showcase a war which will be fought for love. Well, the story already looks a winner! Takht will hit the theatres in 2020.

We are in a dilemma because each cast has its own set of multi-talented actors, who are highly appreciated for their work. Moreover, we can't wait for them to rock and roll marking a blockbuster at the box office.