Aksar 2’s motion poster landed yesterday and the only takeaway we had from it was – oomph. The makers of Aksar 2 have now released the first poster of the film.

The teaser of the film shows Zareen in a hot avatar whereas Gautam is seen in a smart look. The poster looks mysterious and doesn’t really give out a lot of info. We hope the suspense created by the makers is worth the wait.

Take a look at the poster here:

In the poster, we can see Zarine in a black negligee and blood-red lips with a bottle of liquor next to her. Gautam is dressed in a sharp suit sporting an intense look. He is said to be playing a police officer. The poster teases us about the thriller’s dark side.

Trending :

Aksar tells the story about Rajveer, who cannot divorce his possessive wife Sheena due to an expensive prenuptial agreement. But when he hires Ricky to seduce her and get rid of her, his plan backfires with serious consequences.The film also stars Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan in lead roles. Mohit Madaan, who will be seen as a character named Bachchan in the film, says working in the upcoming film was a challenge for him as he finds no similarity with the role.

Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, produced by Narendra Bajaj & Chirag Bajaj and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. Aksar 2 is slated to release soon. The first installment of the film was not a big hit at the box office. Let’s see if the sequel will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.