ALTBalaji has done it again by bringing together lethal combination of Hansal Mehta- Rajkummar Rao for their next show Bose- Dead/Alive. The two have always resulted in making award winning as well as path breaking movies such as Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh to name a few.

The power duo is back together with their next project with Ekta Kapoor, albeit in a completely different platform, one that is digital in nature, for India’s largest online video platform for original shows- ALTBalaji. Apart from taking the web world by storm, it is the subject that is bringing them together which is sure to be a talking point as the show is an unraveling of one of the greatest heroes of our country, Subhash Chandra Bose and India’s biggest cover up so far!

Ekta Kapoor affirms that, “Subhash Chandra Bose was one of the greatest freedom fighters of our country. His story is exciting, extra ordinary and one that deserves to be told with great pride. It may also be India’s biggest cover ups till date. His sudden disappearance still remains a mystery. After doing immense research into the life of Subhash Chandra Bose, we realized that this story needs to be showcased.

Therefore, it was befitting for the same to be a part of ALTBalaji’s mobile platform. There is no better combination suited for this series other than Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao. The two bring out the best in each other and this de classified re telling of theBose tale is sure to exemplify the same.”

Speaking on the same, national award winning creator of the show, Hansal Mehta says that, “The show is not another boring biography. It is the unveiling of India’s biggest cover ups. It is a fast paced, gripping tale on a man whose trajectory is one of the most fascinating stories ever.”

“The web series is structured like a thriller, so while one will learn about his life, it will also leave you on the edge of the seat. Our intention is to portray Bose as a contemporary hero, a rebel who worked in different ways, thereby making him relevant and a part of today’s youth, and the best medium to do so was via ALTBalaji,” he concluded.