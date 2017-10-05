Take A Look At The 1st Poster Of Manoj Bajpayee’s In the Shadows

It’s time for triple celebrations for the makers of Manoj Bajpayee’s first international project In The Shadows (Gali Guliyaan), as it launches its first poster to celebrate the film’s premiere at 3 international film festivals at the same time.

The film will be premiering at Busan, MAMI and the Chicago Film Festival at the same time.

Helmed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker and winner of Director’s Guild of America Awards – Dipesh Jain, In the Shadows (Gali Guliyaan) is the story about a man who is trapped within the city walls and in his own mind. The film features some of the most talented actors of Bollywood like Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami along with debutant child actor Om Singh. Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) which is one of most awaited and significant Indian Film Festival has nominated this classic film in the India Gold Category along with some other prominent films. The seven-day long festival is known for showcasing the latest cutting-edge, independent cinema and art house films alongside genre movies from Bollywood, Hollywood and also cult international movies.

Expressing the team’s excitement, actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “It is indeed a time for celebrations for the entire team of In the Shadows as it premiers simultaneously at three prestigious film festivals together – the dates are clashing and we want to be at all the festivals.

Adding to this the director Dipesh Shah, adds, I am proud to unveil the poster of our film with the amazing announcements of our film traveling to all these film festivals – really looking forward to this