Katrina Kaif is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Recently Kat made her Instagram debut and ever since has been treating her fans with her pictures. Recently Katrina posed for the renowned photographer, Mario Testino.

Vogue India celebrated their 10th anniversary this month. To celebrate the occasion, the magazine teamed up with celebrity photographer Mario Testino to create a gorgeous canvas on their magazine pages.

Along with Katrina, international supermodel Kendall Jenner and Sushant Singh Rajput have also come together for the May issue.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Katrina’s debuted on Instagram a week ago and the Dhoom 3 star already has over 1.6 million followers. Many B-Town celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra welcomed the diva on Instagram with some quirky posts.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in her next. Jagga Jasoos is a comedy-drama film which tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. Recently, the film’s music director, Pritam revealed that the film will have 29 tracks and that he is most excited for the album release. The film is repeatedly to hit the screen on July 14, 2017.

Katrina also has another film alongside Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the second installment after Ek Tha Tiger (2012). The movie is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who earlier directed Salman in Sultan.

If reports are to be believed, then Salman has recommended his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star for Aamir Khan’s upcoming flick Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. However, there is no confirmation yet whether Kat will be a part of the film.