Taimur Ali Khan’s Day Out With Uncle Ranbir Kapoor, See Videos & Pictures

Recently, the cutest kid in the town, Taimur Ali Khan turned one on December 20 and his party pictures from the Pataudi palace took the internet by storm!

Undoubtedly, he is the favourite kid of paparazzi too! Every day we see new pictures of the little munchkin and it just melts our hearts.

Now, some new pictures and videos are going viral on the internet where we can see two heartthrobs of our country are sharing the same frame. Yesterday, the Kapoor Khandaan celebrated the Christmas Eve together at their residence as they celebrate it every year. The whole Kapoor family was gathered at veteran actor Shashi Kapoor’s residence. Several pictures of Taimur were shared on the social media by his Aunt Karisma Kapoor. In one of the pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor, Taimur and Ranbir Kapoor were posing together for a picture. This picture literally stole our hearts since this is the first time Ranbir’s picture with Taimur has come out.

Mom Neetu shared and captioned it, “The 🌟 of the Christmas lunch.”

The 🌟 of the Christmas lunch ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

In the picture, we can see that Uncle Ranbir is busy talking to the little cutie pie and Taimur is busy posing for the camera! Aren’t they looking cute? The future stars in one frame! ;)

Some more pictures of the Christmas celebrations were shared. Just have a look here:

#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family❤️

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Hey girls, catch me if you can ! 😂😂 ❤❤❤ #thxpic💕

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Lil Nawab with his uncles 🤩💕

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on

So much love for this lil angel 👼 we love you baby T 💎

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on

Girls Christmas lunch 🥗 how hottie my Bebo 🤩💗

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on

Not only pictures but videos too are doing the rounds! Taimur is slaying in these videos like a boss! In one of the videos, we can see that Taimur is flaunting his uber cool looks by donning sunglasses.

Idk what’s happening 😂😂

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

In another video, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little tot is dancing like no one’s watching! We can see him grooving on a Punjabi song like a true Punjabi munda with his uncle Armaan Jain. Check out this cool video here:

