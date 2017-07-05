Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been an internet sensation since the day he was born. We have often seen his cute appearances, the little prince is often spotted with mommy Kareena attending parties, events.

Every time a picture of him hits the internet, it turns out to be nothing short of a gush-fest. Taimur is definitely the cutest star kid who makes the internet go wow with his AWWDORABLE pictures!

Taimur was recently spotted at Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday party. A few days back, the cute kid was also seen visiting his grandmother Babita’s residence with his parents. And now, Baby Taimur was seen chilling on his balcony on a lazy afternoon with his staff and his nanny.

Taimur was seen enjoying his me-time cutely dressed in orange shorts and a chequered shirt. He was seen seated in a swing as he was curiously looking outside his balcony.

Take a look at the picture here:

1 of 6

The longtime couple Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and became proud parents on December 20th last year.

Trending :

In a recent interview with DNA, the actress spoke about how she and Saif argue about who Taimur looks like, “Saif and I keep arguing that he is more like a Pataudi and I am like no, he is like a Kapoor. But of course, his gorgeous seas blue eyes, which he has taken from my grandfather and Lolo and that is amazing,” she said.

We think Taimur is the cutest kiddo in town, isn’t it true?