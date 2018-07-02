Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia To Open At IFFM

Tabrez Noorani’s “Love Sonia” will be the opening night film for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), set to be held in August this year. It will mark the movie’s Australian premiere.

The movie, featuring Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Frieda Pinto, Demi Moore, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and Sai Tamhankar, is based on the widespread epidemic of human trafficking and global sex trade network. It will be showcased on August 10.

Noorani said in a statement: “We are delighted to be able to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with our film ‘Love Sonia‘ and are honoured to share our film Down Under, especially in the culturally diverse city of Melbourne.”

The director, along with Freida, Richa and Mrunal will be in attendance for the festival opening for a gala screening followed by a question and answer session.

Richa said in a statement: “I’m glad that after London, the film will be shown at another big Indian film festival. ‘Love Sonia’ truly is a special film for me and for those who have worked on it.”

The film follows the story of a young girl whose life goes for a toss when she gets caught in the net of the flesh trade. It is produced by David Womark.

IFFM’s festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said it is an honour to have a movie, which deals with “such an important pressing topic”, open the 12-day gala.

“A film helmed by such a talented bunch of actors combined with a compelling storyline fits in perfectly well with our theme this year, which is inclusion. We are looking forward for the people of Australia and the festival dignitaries be part of official the Australian premiere of the film,” Lange said.