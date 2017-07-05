Taapsee’s Telugu Film Anando Brahma Gets An August Release Date

The makers of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming Telugu film Anando Brahma announced on Wednesday that the multi-starrer horror-comedy will hit the theatres worldwide on August 18.

The makers announced the release date with an official poster. The actress shared the poster on her Twitter handle.

The film will be Taapsee’s first Telugu release post Pink and Naam Shabana. Directed by Mahi Raghav, the film also stars Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Shankar and Tagubothu Ramesh.

Taapsee had heard the story of Anando Brahma even before the release of Pink.

“I pitched the story to Taapsee in 2015 December, and it took one whole year for the project to materialize. Back then, ‘Pink’ had not released and I was hoping she would do my film. As I got busy finding a producer and locking the final draft of the script, ‘Pink’ had released and she had won over everybody,” Raghav had told IANS.

He didn’t think she will do his film. “Post Pink, I never thought she would do my film. I assumed she would get busy in Bollywood and won’t have time for my project. But she showed a lot of faith in my film. Even as I waited to find a producer, she kept in touch and that really encouraged me,” he said.

The film has been produced by Vijay and Shashi under the 70 mm Entertainment banner. Taapsee Pannu’s last release Naam Shabana did well at the box office. The film holds the 10th position in the Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2017.

Apart from this, the actress will be seen in Judwaa’s sequel Judwaa 2. The film is directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. It is slated to release in September.