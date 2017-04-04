It seems Taapsee Pannu is currently the torch bearer of women empowerment in India. And why not? She has always been vocal in public forums, social media platforms about the problems women go through in their day to day life. She is always been in forefront to raise questions against women atrocities in the society. Even her films – Pink and Naam Shabana dealt with the subject of women empowerment.

Taapsee is so concern over the women’s safety and pride that recently she wrote a letter to her school Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, Delhi and to her college where she completed her computer science engineering from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi to introduce self defense coaching classes for young girls and women.

She requested the authorities of the respective institutes to start with self defense and martial arts classes soon in their premises so that at an early age girls in school learn to empower themselves through self defense. She also ensured whatever help is required for this initiative will be taken care by herself.

Says Taapsee, “I think with the given situation we are in, it’s important to empower girls from a young age and I feel self defense as a concept has nothing to do with someone’s sex. One should be strong and should be able to learn how to tackle a situation where their security is being threatened. I think a change always starts with a small step and for me that was to reach out to my school and request and assist them to begin a course for self defense for students from a young age. The idea isn’t just to let them learn how to combat but also understand the importance of self security and know when to utilize their self defense knowledge.”

Check out the Letter from Taapsee to her Principal of Mata Jai Kaur Public School

Her principal shared her letter with management. And in fact they are introducing self defense and karate in the school. They have already enrolled a professional who will coach them in the upcoming vacation.