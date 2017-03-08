Taapsee Pannu’s techie side makes it to Exhibit cover

Taapsee Pannu has left us all starstruck with her on screen powerful acts. She has embraced all the opportunities from films to covers for magazines, but this one is significant. It reveals a side of her not many of us know about.

For the March edition for the Exhibit Magazine, Taapsee Pannu makes it as the cover-girl. Given her career initially as a software professional, being on the cover of a renowned tech magazine was a highlight exposing her as not just an on-screen expert but also a techie, when it comes to it.

Check out Taapsee in this stunning avatar!

On work front, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of Naam Shabana, in which she has an action-oriented character. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa. It is slated to release on March 31.