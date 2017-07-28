Taapsee Pannu whose films like Baby, Naam Shabana, and Pink that went onto becoming major successes at the box office will soon be seen in a different avatar in her upcoming comedy release Judwaa 2.

Taapsee, who has been shooting for Judwaa 2 extensively since April has now signed her next film which is a social thriller. The movie will be directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film is titled Mulk where Taapsee will be sharing screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Prateik Babbar also features in a pivotal role.

Taapsee plays the role of his daughter-in-law in the movie. Mulk is a story inspired by true events, about a joint family who is involved in a controversy and Taapsee’s character is helping the family reclaim their honour.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source informed that the film will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow and the cast will start shooting in October-November, “The plot revolves around a joint family who is embroiled in a controversy with the actress out to reclaim their honour,” adds a source.

Director Anubhav Sinha also spoke about the movie, “The film is a thriller set in my hometown Varanasi. I’ve been directing for a long time now but never done anything in my part of the country. Rajat Kapoor is also on board with Taapsee, Rishi, and Prateik. Others are still being cast. The film is inspired by true events.” he said.

Anubhav Sinha has previously directed films like Dus, Cash, Ra.One and his last, Tum Bin 2. The filmmaker said that he is still in the process of closing in on a few more actors.