Taapsee Pannu Turns Into A Choreographer For Her Upcoming Film Mulk

Actress Taapsee Pannu has not just lent her acting prowess to “Mulk” but has also choreographed a song for the first time. The film’s director Anubhav Sinha says since the song was not meant to look like a professionally choreographed one, he wanted a fresh perspective and Taapsee did wonders.

The courtroom drama features a song titled “Thenge se” mid-way the film highlighting festivities. It was jointly directed by Sinha and Taapsee.

“Since ‘Mulk‘ doesn’t have the quintessential Bollywood song and dance facet, my focus was never to rope in a mainstream choreographer for the two songs in the film,” Sinha said in a statement.

“While I decided to single handedly direct both the songs, Taapsee expressed her interest in lending a helping hand. Since the song was not meant to look like a professionally choreographed song, I wanted a fresh perspective and Taapsee did wonders.

“I am quite impressed with her directorial eye and someday if she ever wishes to foray into direction she will do well for herself,” he added.

Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sinha.

The film features Rishi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Ashutosh Rana as well.