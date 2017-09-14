Actress Taapsee Pannu, known for her strong and powerful roles on the silver screen, on Wednesday defended herself over social media in a quirky way after being slammed by a follower for wearing a bikini in her upcoming film Judwaa 2.

Taapsee shared two photographs of herself on Twitter to promote new song Aa Toh Sahi. Alongside the images, the Pink star wrote: “When you are against the tide, it’s you who needs to stand up for yourself… But don’t forget the smile. Judwaa 2. Aa Toh Sahi.”

However, one Twitter user didn’t seem to like her in a bikini, and wrote a post in Hindi.

“In our country, we have freedom of expression, so why don’t you remove the remaining clothes also. Your brother must be feeling proud of you after watching this.”

In response to that, Taapsee wrote: “Sorry, Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega (Sorry I don’t have a brother, otherwise I would’ve asked him and told you. But for now, a sister’s reply will work)?”

Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing a self-defence instructor in an upcoming short film, says its director and producer Kapil Verma.

The story of the film revolves around the relationship between two siblings. Vicky Arora plays the brother in the film.

Verma says he had a great time shooting the film with Taapsee, who went through a training session to get the physical nuances of her character right.

Taapsee will next be seen in Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan. It also features Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will release on September 29.