Taapsee Pannu To Turn Self-Defence Instructor For Her Next

Pink and Naam Shabana actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing a self-defence instructor in an upcoming short film, says its director and producer Kapil Verma.

The story of the film revolves around the relationship between two siblings. Vicky Arora plays the brother in the film.

Verma says he had a great time shooting the film with Taapsee, who went through a training session to get the physical nuances of her character right.

“I narrated the script to her in Mauritius on the sets of Judwaa 2 and at the end of the narration, she asked me ‘When would you like to shoot it?’ She trained very hard for the film. We had a great time shooting, it was fun and quite intense too.”

Asked why he chose Taapsee for the film, Verma said: “I had written this script around two years ago. I had watched Taapsee’s film ‘Pink‘ and worked with her in ‘Naam Shabana‘. I knew then that she would be perfect for the part.”

Though the title of the short film is yet to be decided, the cast and crew finished its four-day shoot in Mumbai. Apart from this film, she will also be seen with Diljit. The film will be a love story which will revolve around the story of Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh, both of whom would be playing hockey players in the film. While the exact details aren’t known, the film is set to be directed by Shaad Ali. The two actors will be going through extensive training for their hockey playing skills by strict professionals before they commence shooting for the film in Punjab in October.