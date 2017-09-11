Taapsee Pannu To Star Opposite Diljit Dosanjh In Shaad Ali’s Next!

Diljit Dosanjh was in news recently for his upcoming film which is believed to be based on the story of Sandeep Singh, the coveted hockey player of India and the ex-captain. While the film isn’t a biopic, it’s an important chapter of Sandeep’s life all set to be portrayed on screen. Much was spoken about the female lead of the film and looks like its Taapsee Pannu who is all set to play the female protagonist in the film.

The film instead of being a biopic will be a love story that revolves around the story of Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh, both of whom would be playing hockey players in the film. While the exact details aren’t known, the film is set to be directed by Shaad Ali.

The two actors will be going through extensive training for their hockey playing skills by strict professionals before they commence shooting for the film in Punjab in October. Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of the much talked about the sequel of Judwaa, which is releasing on 29th September. And now immediately after the release, Taapsee will immense herself in yet another promising project.

Taapsee Pannu, who is collaborating with Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) for a self-defense training event, says women should know how to be their heroes.

“I have always tried to push the importance of self defense in girls. It is more than just learning martial arts, it’s about instilling this confidence amongst girls that they are capable of taking care of themselves. They need to be their own heroes,” Taapsee said in a statement.