Taapsee Pannu cant wait to shoot the “final leg” of her upcoming film Soorma in Serbia. The actress says that she is excited to visit a new country.

“It’s the final leg of shooting and I am getting to visit a country which I have never been to before,” Taapsee said in a statement.

She added, “I fear cold weather as I am not a cold weather person but the excitement of visiting a new place keeps me warm and getting to play a hockey player along with some real hockey players is what makes the journey even more exciting. I will be done in a week in Serbia and that will be a wrap for team Soorma.”

The cast has just wrapped up the India schedule shoot specifically in Shahabad (in Uttar Pradesh) and Chandigarh and now is all ready to move ahead for the next half in Serbia.

Soorma is a sports biopic based on the hockey legend Sandeep Singh and is being directed by Shaad Ali, who has earlier directed hit films like Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli.

It also features Dilit Dosanjh in the lead role. The film is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.