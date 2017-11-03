Taapsee Pannu The Busiest Face In The Endorsements World?

The Judwaa 2 actor is currently shooting for her upcoming courtroom drama ‘Mulk’ alongside Rishi Kapoor, is paving a way of her own in the industry. Taapsee is soon going to start shooting for her next project Flicker Singh which also has her PINK co-star Angad Bedi and Punjab’s sensational star Diljit Dosanjh. She is preparing for both her roles to impress the audiences once again.

She has a busy year ahead with lots of films in Bollywood as well as down south and not only films but she also has a lot of endorsements offer up her sleeve.

Sources say, “After back to back successful films, Taapsee got 14 brand endorsement offers out of which she agreed on 6 brand endorsement offers. The rest she had to reject due to her dates issue and some products she didn’t agree to endorse given ethical reasons.”

Trending :

We are very proud of her success and glad to see that she is doing so great in her career and also thinking about the people, we just hope she climbs all the stairs of success.

The actress recently stood up and represented women empowerment and continues to do so. And now this time the actress has done something further by featuring in a special video for a popular beauty brand. Titled #BreakTheHastag the video is a catchy tune composed by Reuel Benedict and the spoken word written by Divya Palat. The song has been sung by Sahirah Oshidar and Divya Palat.

Built on the idea of beauty is power and power is beauty, the video has Taapsee Pannu donning many roles of an actress, a fighter, and a rebel. She has shot this campaign that shows women empowerment and breaking the stereotype.