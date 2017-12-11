Taapsee Pannu Says There’s Nothing A Woman Can’t Achieve

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has made her mark with films like Pink, Naam Shabana and Judwaa 2, says women can achieve anything with determination and strength.

“I’ve always followed the belief that there is nothing that a woman can’t achieve if she is determined and builds the strength to do so,” Taapsee said in a statement.

Taapsee, who has been named brand ambassador of GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Women’s Horlicks, which has been designed specifically for women’s nutritional needs, is trying to build cognizance about bone health amongst women through a new campaign by the brand fashioned around the theme of #StandStrong.

On the initiative, the actress said, “The I #StandStrong platform launched by Women’s Horlicks is a perfect representation of this mantra. It is inspiring women to invest in their strength – physical strength in this case supported by strong bones.”

“I would urge all women to participate in this movement of investing in their strength as strong bones make a stronger you.”

“I look forward to doing some great work with the brand to strengthen their cause of spreading awareness about bone strength so that nothing holds back the potential of today’s women – the superheroes.”

Vikram Bahl, Area Marketing Lead, Nutrition and Digestive health, GSK Consumer Healthcare India, said, “Taapsee truly embodies the brand’s personality in her actions and values as a new age woman, who dons many hats and needs the support of a strong body to do so.”

“Well known for her impactful roles, she is a great fit that brings alive the brand’s philosophy of making women strong inside-out.”

On the film front, the actress will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk, a social thriller based on real-life struggles of common people. It also features veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.