Taapsee Pannu: No High More Energising & Intoxicating Than Being Self Made

Taapsee tweeted: “As I age towards becoming an ‘antique’ sharing a piece of ‘dope’ with you all… There is no high more intoxicating and energising than the high of being ‘self made’. Try it, it works. You all have been a part of my journey,” Taapsee tweeted.

The actress, who turned 31 on Wednesday, made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. Since then, she has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed films such as Aadukalam, Baby, Naam Shabana, Pink, The Ghazi Attack, Soorma.

On the big screen, Taapsee’s latest release is Mulk, a story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour.

She also has two more films in her kitty — Manmarziyaan and Badla.