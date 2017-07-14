Bollywood actresses Dia Mirza and Taapsee Pannu walked as showstoppers for a fashion show held at New York’s Times Square as a part of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA).

The show, organised by e-commerce brand Myntra, took place on Thursday.

Drifting away from conventional shores, the fashion show symbolically “unramped”, where the models expressed their distinct styles while having fun on the go, by walking in groups.

Essentially, presenting “Right To Fashion” irrespective of shape, size, skin tone, the fashion show showcased how every person has a right to their own sense and style of fashion.

“I really love the fusion look that reflects the Indian women on the go, with a quirky saree and a blouse shirt. I think it’s a really nice concept…,” Dia Mirza said in a statement.

Added Taapsee: “I love the concept of ‘Right To Fashion’ where you can style your outfits your own way. I like the way we have done my saree, it’s conventional and exciting at the same.”

The fashion show also witnessed the presence of known names like Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Shilpa Shetty and Disha Patani.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Judwaa 2 is a remake of 1997 film Judwaa, which was also directed by David Dhawan. The original film starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the lead. Just like Salman Khan had a double role in Judwaa, Varun will be seen in two avatars in Judwaa 2. Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in the film. Judwaa 2 is slated to hit theatres on 29th September 2017.