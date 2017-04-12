It’s ‘lights, camera, action’ time again for Taapsee Pannu, who has just delivered the action-packed film Naam Shabana. The actress has now started filming in London for Judwaa 2.

She commenced shooting for the film, in which she is paired with actor Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday. This film is even more special for the actress as it reunites her with her first director from Bollywood, David Dhawan with whom she made her debut in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor.

Taapsee said in a statement, “Working with David sir again is an absolute delight. Doing the sequel to one of the most memorable films from the 1990s is something extremely exciting for me. Looking forward to working with Varun on this one.”

Varun has stepped into superstar Salman Khan’s shoes to play a double role in the remake of the 1997 film Judwaa. He has begun shooting with Taapsee, and Jacqueline Fernandez will be joining the set soon, read a statement.

Considering his amazing comic timing, which has been quite evident in his previous films such as Main Tera Hero, Dishoom, we are quite sure he is the perfect choice for this remake. This will be the first time Varun will be seen in a double role.

Recently, from the sets of the film, we see him pull off a rather difficult, Tornado kick. The video was captured in slow motion and it was a delight to see how easily Varun pulled that off.

Watch @Varun_dvn master the tornado kick during his training for #Judwaa2. pic.twitter.com/3uDtrg05tt — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) April 10, 2017

The actor was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania along with Alia Bhatt. The film met with immense success at the box office and even became a 100 crore affair. It has once again proved that Varun is definitely one of the promising actors from the younger lot.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Judwaa 2 is set to release on September 29.