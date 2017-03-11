T-Series acquires music rights of Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2

T-Series who has just been titled the No.1 viewed channel on YouTube worldwide has acquired the music rights of Sajid Nadiadwala upcoming films – Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2.

Right from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega to recent hits like Tamasha, Kick, 2 States, Highway, Heropanti, Baaghi, etc Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala have had a long successful association. The duo will be working together again on David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 and Ahmed Khan directed Baaghi 2 whose music is acquired by T-Series. This association is like home for Bhushan Kumar and his team as they have worked on the first installment of Baaghi as well as with David Dhawan for his previous films Main Tera Hero, Chashme Baddoor, Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and many others.

Bhushan Kumar on this music acquisitions says, “Sajid and I have had a long and a winning association together and the more we work it strengthens our bond professionally as well as personally. The music of the first installments were successful and we are working jointly on giving the audiences the kind of music that they will be loved for years like the previous ones.”

Sajid Nadiadwala saya, “Bhushan and my association goes back a long way and it has always been a successful one. With my next two films music Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2 is with his banner, I am assured it caters to the right audience through all mediums.”

Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu has music composed by Anu Malik and will hit theatres on 29th September 2017 while Tiger Shroff starring Baaghi 2 will go on floors soon.

Judwaa 2 is directed by David Dhawan, while Baaghi 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who previously helmed films like Lakeer and Shahid Kapoor starrer Fool And Final.