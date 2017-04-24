Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has praised actress Swara Bhaskar and says that she understands a filmmaker’s vision. Swara and Ashwiny worked together in the comedy-drama film Nil Battey Sannata. The movie completed one year of its release on Saturday.

Ashwiny, who is married to filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, took to Twitter on Saturday to write: “Thank you Swara for being the best team player. Understands director’s vision. Keeps story first. Until next time…One year of ‘Nil Battey Sannata’.”

She also shared a still from the film and captioned, “One year of pure love even today.TU cinema lovers No dream is small. Many more stories to tell. Hope i keep up to it #1yearofnilbatteysannata”

Currently, Ashwiny is busy directing Bareilly Ki Barfi, which is a romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city Bareilly. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. It will feature Ayushmann as the owner of a printing press, Rajkummar will be seen as an author and Kriti as a straightforward and liberated girl.

Kriti Sanon will next be seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta. Talking about her role in both of her upcoming films, the actress said, “I had a lot of fun working in Bareilly Ki Barfi. It’s completely opposite of what I have done in Raabta. In a way, my character is really interesting. I am playing the role of a small town girl in Uttar Pradesh.” She has further informed that shoot for Bareilly Ki Barfi is almost complete, barring a couple of songs. Kriti was all praises for her co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao and called them ‘great actors’.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is slated to release on 21st July.

Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer dance drama Munna Michael will be clashing with Bareilly Ki Barfi at the box office. While Munna Michael was supposed to hit theatres on the first week of July, the film has now been postponed to 21st July. Munna Michael is being helmed by filmmaker Sabbir Khan, who has earlier directed Tiger in films like Heropanti (2014) and Baaghi (2016).