Swara Bhaskar REACTS To Ramjas College Row Says VIOLENCE NOT JUSTIFIED

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has reacted to the ongoing Ramjas college row, saying violence in any context is not justified. Talking to reporters, the actress said, “Violence is not justified, be it in any context and for any reason.” Swara, who is an alumnus of Delhi University and JNU, asserted, “Any kind of an issue can be sorted out through discussion and conversation. Violence is not justified. It is wrong.”

She further said, “Artistes are constantly vulnerable to such violence. Recently there was an attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If the common people get violent and attack each other at the slightest provocation, then it is not beneficial for the society.”

Watch Swara speaking on the issue here:

On the work front, Swara will next be seen in Anaarkali Of Aarah, where she plays an erotic village singer from Bihar. The film has been written and directed by Avinash Das and produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur.

Anaarkali Of Aarah, also starring Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi is slated to release on 24th March.