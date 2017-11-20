From Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara Till Swag Se Swagat: 5 Reasons Why We Can’t Wait For This Song

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai are launching the first song of the film titled as Swag Se Swagat tomorrow. The song’s title itself has swag in it and we can’t wait to see how the team has executed the term with the real-life swag-ness of Salman Khan.

There are many reasons why one should wait for the song, but here we list out the best 5.

1. Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif

They have worked just 7 times together out of which three were special appearances (Hello, Bodyguard and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani), in one film Katrina Kaif was not opposite Salman Khan (Partner) but still we all know what they can do by coming together. They are coming back after 5 years and this is one major reason why we cannot wait for the song and the film.

2. Vishal Dadlani Taking The Singer’s Seat!

Vishal Dadlani along with his music partner Shekhar Ravijiani has given the music for Tiger Zinda Hai. Vishal will also sing the song and with the vocals towards the end of the song, we think Raftaar will have a rap portion in it. With a title full of swag and presence of Vishal Dadlani – it becomes another big reason to watch the film.

3. From Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara Till Swag Se Swagat

Salman Khan has always known for his uber-cool attitude on and off screen. We all have seen what he did with “Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara” dialogue in Dabangg. It would be interesting to see how he plays around with Swag Se Swagat in the song.

4. First Song Of The Film!

Swag Se Swagat is the first song to be released from Tiger Zinda Hai. The makers launched an audio theme of Tiger along with the trailer. Boosting the trailer on another level the music has already hyped up our hopes for the album of the film.

5. Picturesque Locales!

Shot in Greece, Swag Se Swagat undoubtedly has been shot at some eye-catching locations. The track has 100 dancers, including trained ballerinas, hip-hop and Afro-dancehall dancers from Greece, France and Trinidad and Tobago. Beautiful locales with an affixed hotness of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, what more we could ask for?

BONUS!!!

6. Lyrics By Irshad Kamil

Usually, such songs are not high on lyrics but music. But with Irshad Kamil’s name adding to the credits of the song we are sure it will be not just a song with pumping music.