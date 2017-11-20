Swag Se Swagat Song Was A Big Party For Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif

Tiger Zinda Hai has an unprecedented buzz, most probably the best of this year. The makers will release the first song Swag Se Swagat tomorrow. The whole team had an amazing time during the shoot of the song.

Shot on the picturesque island of Naxos, Greece, the visually stunning location inspired Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to take charge and ensure that the entire film’s crew had a blast on the final leg of this shoot. Their efforts to bond with the film’s team and celebrate together have become a special memory for everyone who worked on this set.

A source revealed the party mood on the set saying, “When it was time to wrap up the shoot with this number, Salman and Katrina made sure all of us had a fab time. All day, we would work to deliver perfect shots with dancers who had come from all over the world. In the evenings, Salman and Katrina would ensure that all of us would hang out and we bonded over great music and good food. It was a relaxed, fun shooting schedule thanks to Salman and Katrina.”

Director, Ali Abbas Zafar, also had something to add “The whole shooting of Greece song was one big party because this was the last schedule. Everyone was a little emotional that the film was ending and the way to fight that emotion out was to hang together and party every night and eat good food. When the song finished Salman and Katrina organised a very big party for the entire Tiger crew including the local Greek crew. Everyone let their hair down, cheered and danced all the way till the morning on Swag se Swagat.”

“Salman and Katrina share a beautiful bond and sparkling chemistry. Salman’s wicked sense of humour would crack her up, just like all of us,” Zafar concluded his views.