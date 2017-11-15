Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer of the film which was released a few days back literally broke the internet.

Today, the director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a still from an upcoming song, Swag Se Karenge Swagat and both Katrina and Salman look sexy AF in it! He captioned the picture, “Get ready to groove #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat coming soon @TigerZindaHai @yrf @VishalDadlani ShekharRavjiani @Irshad_Kamil , Greece.”

Last, we saw Katrina and Salman rocked in the sizzling number Mashallah in Ek Tha Tiger. An exotic dance track that showed off their sparkling chemistry, the song still remains a chartbuster. Salman and Katrina have paired up together after 5 years and they have also shot a huge dance number for Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman and Katrina will swing to the high energy track- Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat the first song that is set to be released soon.

Needless to say, expectations are high especially since this is their comeback song. The foot-tapping track has a huge scale as Ali roped in 100 dancers including trained ballerinas, hip-hop and Afro-dancehall dancers from Greece, France, Trinidad & Tobago, among many other countries.

We just came across a video from the song that was shared by a Salman fan club. In the video, we can see Katrina is grooving on this unreleased number. Watch out the video here:

#KatrinaKaif has NEVER ever looked so hot…That green dress , n those moves…Here is a small snippet of #TigerZindaHai ‘s #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat , This Xmas vl b Hottest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uwTlx8L1EN — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) November 15, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to release on December 22, 2017.