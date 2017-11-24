Sushmita Sen & Rumoured Boyfriend Ritik Bhasin Part Ways After Dating For 4 Years?

Sushmita Sen, who recently celebrated her 42nd birthday, is in the news again. Her love life has once again made it to the headlines.

Sushmita, who was rumoured to be dating restaurateur boyfriend Ritik Bhasin, has apparently parted ways now.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sushmita has finally parted ways with Ritik. Some of the friends of the couple also said they haven’t been together for about 6 months now. This is the longest they have been separate. Though both of them were spotted together at various events but sources say that it’s doubtful that they would revive their relationship.

Earlier, the former Miss Universe had posted a few cryptic posts on social media which made us believe that she has found new love. She had captioned her post as, “When ‘He’ tells you the most beautiful things and REALLY means them!!!! “Being in love is one thing, BEING love is everything” #sharing a rare shy me!!!!I love you…whatodo!!!!mmmuuuaaah!!!!”

When ‘He’ tells you the most beautiful things and REALLY means them!!!!😅😜💃🏻❤️😄 “Being in love is one thing, BEING love is everything” ❤️😊#sharing a rare shy me!!!!😇😍I love you…whatodo!!!!! 😄❤️🎵💃🏻mmmuuuaaah!!!! A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Trending

In an interview with DNA, Sushmita had spoken about her marriage plans earlier. She had said, “Marriage was always on the cards and will still stay on the cards unless proven otherwise. In the meantime, I think I have led a very exciting life. Not once in my life have I felt, ‘Oh god, I didn’t get married’. But the truth was that I didn’t have a single moment free. To have a relationship, I have had to schedule it because I have a lot of things that I want to do.” On the work front, we saw Sushmita last in No Problem in 2010.