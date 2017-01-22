Former beauty queen and Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen recently had a rather emotional moment. 23 years after wining the Miss Universe pageant, the actress has now been selected to be a judge for the same. Sush will be soon flying to Manila for judging the pageant.

She took to Instagram to share the excitement surrounding the same and wrote, “excited and emotional” to be part of the show again, and this is what she Instagrammed on Saturday: “I am so excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the Philippines after 23 years. It’s where it all began. Life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now…returning back to Manila this time as a judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant.”

The pageant is scheduled on 30th January and has model Roshmitha Harimurthy representing India in it.