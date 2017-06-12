Raabta might have opened to terrible reviews and poor box office numbers, but Sushant Singh Rajput’s confidence is something which will never be affected by these things. The Raabta actor, who is oozing with self-confidence, explains why a film’s failure doesn’t ‘scare’ him.

Sushant’s latest release Raabta has been directed by Dinesh Vijan. The reincarnation drama, which marks film producer Dinesh Vijan’s debut as a director, also stars Kriti Sanon in the female lead. The film has had a slow start and collected Rs 15.93 crores at the box office over the opening weekend.

The numbers are much less compared to Sushant’s previous film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which made a whopping collection of Rs 66 crores in its opening weekend and made a lifetime collection of Rs 133.04 crores. But the actor is not bothered about poor box office figures.

Talking to IANS, Sushant said, “No, failure of a film doesn’t scare me. But I am aware it has repercussion. It doesn’t scare me because I started (acting) when I quit Delhi College of Engineering and I was doing theatre… I was staying with six guys in a single room…”.

Sushant, who started off his Bollywood career as a background dancer, elaborated on his struggle, saying, “I used to get Rs 250 per play that I used to do… I used to dance in the background and I used to be so excited… I still am with all the acknowledgment and money… I can match that.”

Be it film or television, the medium is not important for Sushant. For the 31-year-old actor, acting is of top priority. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star said: “When I was doing theatre or TV, I was thinking, ‘Okay, I have to slog right now because one day I will be successful.‘ I was successful then… Be it theatre, TV or films I don’t care… As long as I act.”