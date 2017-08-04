Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects. The buzz around his upcoming films is building up. Regardless of Raabta being a flop the actor has some amazing roles in his kitty.

Sushant’s upcoming projects include Kedarnath with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, Chandamama Door Ke and Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez. RAW is also one of the films that have been in the buzz. The film was intriguingly titled Romeo Akbar Walter, will see him play a RAW agent, and will be set in 1971.

However, the movie has been indefinitely pushed for now. A source told DNA, “RAW was announced even before Drive but the film is not happening at all. No producer is willing to put in money on the project as it has a big budget. Sushant in the meantime is gearing up for Chanda Mama Door Ke and Kedarnath. So Sushant doesn’t even date to fit in RAW at the moment.”

Apparently, the actor hasn’t got producers and the film might not happen. However, the actor is now preparing for the role of an astronaut for Chanda Mama Door Ke, by participating in workshops and various training regimes aimed at acquainting him with the life of an astronaut, in as realistic a manner as possible. He is currently at NASA’s Space & Rocket Centre at Alabama, in U.S.A.

Produced by Eros International and Viki Rajani and directed by National Award-winner Sanjay Puran Singh (of Lahore fame), Chanda Mama Door Ke is India’s first epic space odyssey with a massive cast of Sushant Singh Rajput, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.

Sushant’s fans are also excited about his next with new Bollywood hottie and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara. Speculations about Sara’s debut have been rife from quite some time. The beautiful lady is already a popular face on social media. It would be interesting to see this fresh pair on screen together.