Sushant Singh Rajput To Romance Bhumi Pednekar In His Next

After a mega success with Alia Bhatt-Shahid Kapoor starrer, Udta Punjab, Abhishek Chaubey is back with his next film!

While Udta Pubjab revolved around drug-drama, his latest offering will be around the Chambal Dacoits and will be set in the 1970s. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the makers have recently signed Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead.

It was reported on Times of India that, “Like Sushant, Bhumi too plays a dacoit. She plays his love interest and gave the nod a month ago. The film will be shot in the Chambal ravines and will roll early next year. Abhishek and his team have already begun scouting for locations.”

As a part of their research, Sudip Sharma, who has co-written the film along with Abhishek Chaubey, visited Chambal and met up with a couple of reformed dacoits. Sudip Sharma was quoted saying, “Some of them have more than 80 murder charges on them. Everyone has heard horror stories about the dacoits of Chambal but I’ve realized the reality is quite different from what Hindi films portray. We aim to capture that reality.”

Currently, Sushant Singh Rajput is prepping for his role in the space-adventure drama, Chanda Mama Door Ke, for which he’s just returned from a trip to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The other films in his kitty are Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive and Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan. His last release with Kriti Sanon, Raabta, tanked at the box office.

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut with 2015 rom-com Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She currently has 2 back-to-back releases coming up – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha along with Akshay Kumar and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with her first co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Along with this, she is also expected to feature in Zoya Akhtar’s next film, which is part of an anthology of four shorts.

Here’s wishing them a ton of luck!