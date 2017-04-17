Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was appreciated for his role in biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, says that he doesn’t work for awards.

On being asked if he has any disappointments for not winning an award for the film, he said: “If somebody gives you validation about your work then obviously it feels good but I don’t look forward for any awards.”

“My job is done once the last day of shoot ends. I am a very selfish actor. I am just concerned about kind of experience I have while shooting the film. I just don’t care about box office numbers.

“Just being on the film set and shooting for the film is the most important thing for me,” said Sushant on the sidelines of IIFA voting weekend 2017 on Saturday.

Sushant is gearing up for his forthcoming film “Raabta” that also stars Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

When asked if he faces any difficulties while shooting action scenes for the film he replied: “Why would there be any difficulties? I am doing work and discovering myself from the last 18 years so I have no complaints whatsoever.”

The film marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. ‘Raabta’ is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series. It is set to hit the screens on 9th June. There is a lot of excitement surrounding Raabta considering the off-screen link-up of Sushant and Kriti. After Raabta, Sushant is lined up with Romeo Akbar Walter. The film is based on true events from 1971. Romeo Akbar Walter is being helmed by Robby Grewal and is slated to hit the theaters in 2018.

Sushant has also bagged a franchise film to be produced by Dharma Productions. It is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role and has been titled as Drive.