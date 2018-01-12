Sushant Singh Rajput & Sajid Nadiadwala To Work Together?

Sushant Singh Rajput has a long list of upcoming films. The actor is on a roll! This year is going to be a treat for his fans and now looks like he’s on board for a new film. If reports are to be believed Sushant has added one more film to his kitty.

According to a report in Spotboye.com, a source informed the daily confirming the news, “Sajid is producing the project and feels that Sushant is perfect for the film. The two met a few times before taking the decision of working together.”

Well, this will be the first time that Sushant and Sajid will be collaborating for a project. Sajid Nadiadwala is also known to sign a three-film deal with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. That’s not it, Sajid also has a project with Nitesh Tiwari, who rose to fame after Dangal and Saket Chowdhary (Hindi Medium) and Shree Narayan Singh (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha).

Sree Narayan Singh confirmed the news with the daily, “Yes, I am doing a film with Sajid Nadiadwala. It is going to be a love story for him. I am working on it. We are still finalizing the script, but it will be a beautiful love story.”

Nitesh Tiwari also spoke about the project, “My next film is with Sajid Nadiadwala. I can’t share any details about the project at this moment.”

We are still waiting for the official confirmation from the makers.