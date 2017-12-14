Sushant Singh Rajput ‘s Amazing Line-Up Of Films Is A Perfect Treat For His Fans

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have a treat for them because the actor has quite a few films lined up. The actor has been praised for his performances. Though his last release Raabta didn’t do quite well at the box office.

After paying his dues in TV landscape for years, he has become one of the rare species of actors who have been promoted to films from television and stayed there. The versatile actor now has a number of films lined up and it looks like he’s going to have an amazing year in terms of work.

Let’s take a look at his upcoming movies:

1. Chanda Mama Door Ke

Chanda Mama Door Ke is India’s first epic space odyssey with a massive cast of Sushant Singh Rajput, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others. The actor has been prepping for his role for a very long time. The movie will release in 2018.

2. Drive

Tarun Mansukhani is going to direct the movie whereas Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta will produce it. The film features Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput in the principal role. With the name of the film, we can state that it is an action movie. It will be interesting to see his chemistry with Jacky.

3. Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in this movie. The shooting for the same is in the process and he will be playing dacoit in the film reveals a Hindu-Muslim love story.

4. The Fault In Our Stars Hindi Remake

Sushant Singh Rajput was selected for the Hindi remake of this movie. It will be directed by Mukesh Chhabra and will be produced by Fox Star Studios. The movie will go on floors in 2018.

5. Takadum

Guess What? SSR will be teaming up with Parineeti Chopra for this one, the film directed by Homi Adajania, who previously made Finding Fanny and Cocktail.