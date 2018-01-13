Sushant Singh Rajput Rejects A Fairness Cream Endorsement Deal Worth 15 Crore

Sushant Singh Rajput was recently approached by a popular fairness cream brand for an endorsement deal and apparently, the deal was worth 15 crores.

But it seems that Sushant is not in a mood of endorsing such creams anymore! Despite offering him a whopping amount for the endorsement, Sushant turned it down, as he doesn’t believe in it.

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source was quoted, “Sushant recently turned down a highly lucrative offer when a famous fairness cream brand approached him to be the brand ambassador but he doesn’t believe in endorsing such products.”

The source further added, “As a public figure, one has to be more responsible in promoting the products, as there are several people who look up to them and admire them. So the right messaging needs to go out.”

Speaking about the same, Sushant told Mid-Day that he is against the idea of promoting fairness creams. He said, “As responsible actors, it is our duty to not indulge in sending out incorrect messages. We should not, in any way, endorse or promote the ideology of preferring one skin tone over another.”

Last year, after Abhay Deol posted his opinion on Bollywood actors endorsing fairness products, the Kai Po Che actor made his stance against endorsing them. It was Abhay who started speaking about this unfairness of fairness creams. Later, even Priyanka Chopra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui joined the anti-fairness product’s campaign.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath along with debutante Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated to release in December 2018.